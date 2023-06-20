Volvo CE to set up a new unit for compact EVs

As part of its ambition to lead the transformation journey through electrification and sustainable power, Volvo CE has set up a dedicated business unit for its range of compact equipment machines and solutions, with the aim of driving growth and profitability in this important and growing product segment.

An increase in population and urbaniaation has led to the expansion of the construction sector throughout the globe – with a particularly strong increase in the demand for compact equipment. The segment now represents 50% of the total market, compared to 35% a decade ago, with the growth trend likely to continue.

This new global business unit is the latest step forward in the company’s ambitions to lead the transformation of the industry and provide dedicated productivity-boosting solutions built to fit customers’ evolving needs. Thomas Bitter, Volvo CE’s head of technology, will take on the role as head of the compact business unit, from September 2023.

He comments: “Our pioneering work in electrification and digitalisation has positioned us as an innovator in compact equipment. And now because of compact equipment’s ever-growing influence on the market, we are focusing our attention on our compact machine portfolio to provide customers with productive and sustainable products and services. The people who join us in this journey will not only develop specialised skills in this important area but be playing an integral role in our wider purpose of building the world we want to live in.”

The new Compact Business Unit will be comprised of committed and passionate people currently within Volvo CE as well as external talent.