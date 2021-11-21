Massey Ferguson adds 210hp flagship tractor to 7S Series

Massey Ferguson has added a flagship MF 7S.210 model to top off its recently launched 7S Series of tractors further boosting the 200hp sector.

With its 210hp, 6.6 litre Agco Power engine, 2.88m wheelbase and standard Dyna-VT transmission, the MF 7S.210 provides the perfect bridge to the 205hp, 3.05m wheelbase and 7.4 litre engine-powered MF 8S.205.

Agco says this new MF 7S.210 offers the perfect power to weight ratio for the sector, delivering high performance, manoeuvrability and efficiency with a low compaction for fieldwork. At the same time the strongly engineered tractor’s excellent, 14t gross vehicle weight and 44.5t gross combination weight are ideally suited to carrying heavy loads and for transport operations.

Above: with a 14t gross vehicle weight and 44.5t gross combination weight, the new MF 7S.210 is ideally suited to carrying heavy loads and for transport operations

Tech spec

Under the hood, the latest technology includes the clean Agco Power 6.6-litre, six-cylinder engine delivering maximum power of 210hp and maximum torque of 860Nm for all applications. Engine Power Management (EPM) automatically boosts output up to 220hp and torque to 925Nm (at 1,500 engine rpm) for transport, PTO work and to meet high hydraulic demands, when it’s most needed.

Massey Ferguson’s Dyna-VT ECO continuously variable transmission is standard on the MF 7S.210. Providing seamless speed shifts, it combines excellent control with economy achieving 40km/hr at just 1,450rpm.

A new Automatic Mode delivers smoother operation and greater economy. This automatically sets the optimum engine rpm according the load and speed, with straightforward operation by the foot pedal or Multipad lever.

Both the Exclusive and Efficient specifications available for the MF 7S.210 include the new Multipad lever and comprehensive control armrest, linked to the seat. This easy to use, Isobus-compatible controller places everything conveniently to hand, including linkage control rocker switch, cruise settings, driving mode pre-sets and MF Guide activation. It also houses a micro joystick to operate two electric spool valves.

A new, unique, multifunction lever option provides easy control of a loader and front linkage. As well as operating the spool valves, this also allows operators to change direction and tractor speeds.

Above: the new MF 7S.210 features Automatic Mode for smoother operation and greater economy

As well as having a new armrest, the cab in the MF 7S.210 has a new Multipad controller and enhanced connectivity. Thanks to a new air conditioning system the cab is now up to 4C cooler than before. Operators also benefit from a new, more comfortable, standard air-suspended seat. A heated seat option, with improved ventilation, is equipped with DDS, Dynamic Damping System, with lateral stability suspension that responds automatically to the severity of the bumps.

All controls are easy to reach, arranged in a convenient and logical layout, with the new Multipad providing simple, comprehensive control along with a keypad for less-frequently used functions.

Outside, LED light design, along with the bonnet lightbar, produce a bright signature, with the option to fit up to 16 LED worklights. For loader operations there is also the option to fit the useful Visio Roof, which provides a great view of load through the whole lift range.

Further improving comfort is the suspended front axle, plus mechanical cab suspension on Efficient models and an active mechanical system for Exclusive versions.

Terminal upgrade

Operators will appreciate the latest upgrades to the Datatronic 5 terminal, which has a much brighter and clearer nine inch touch-screen display to reduce glare. Higher definition colours and a black background, along with new shortcuts on the homepage also make it easy to use.

Also new is the MF E-Loader option that helps to increase loading accuracy, productivity and safety and provides control and setting of the new Bucket Shake facility.

Datatronic 5 not only manages all the tractor functions, but also with Isobus connectivity and GPS signal, it runs the MF technologies’ precision farming suite. These include MF Guide, with its fast set-up ‘Go-Mode’ as well as MF Section Control, which now operates up to 96 sections to increase precision, reduce overlaps and precisely target inputs with variable rate applications using MF Rate Control.

Data gathered and recorded automatically on MF TaskDoc is transferred via USB memory card. The MF Task Doc Pro option, allows you to wirelessly synchronise application plans with farm management software.

A new Datatronic 5 option enables the radio, mobile phone and media be operated through the screen, with inputs via Bluetooth, USB or Aux lead. This alerts operators to incoming calls and, as in a car, connects to and operates other devices.

Like MF 7S Series tractors, the MF 7S.210 can be fully connected with MF Connect telemetry, including a five-year subscription as standard. This useful real-time monitoring system delivers valuable data on fuel usage, machine location and error code monitoring.