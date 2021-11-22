New headquarters for Bonfiglioli Spain

Tecnotrans Bonfiglioli SA, the Spanish branch of Italian multinational gearbox specialist Bonfiglioli, is changing its headquarters to the municipality of Castellbisbal, in the province of Barcelona. This change will take effect in August 2022, driven by the company’s aim for growth and for the renovation of its facilities.

The new branch base is built on an area of 14,000 m2 and will operate in a 6,900 m2 office and logistics area. The building has been designed to create open bright spaces, aiming to create a dynamic, inspiring and proactive environment, and to generate an environment of constant collaboration and communication among the entire staff.

At the logistics level, it will lead to an optimization of the flow of materials and an improvement of the structures thanks to a new storage and intralogistics systems. In addition, a large solar panel will be installed which will produce 35% of the necessary energy, all with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind: among the fundamental values of the Bonfiglioli Group. The construction work will end in June and the new branch office will be in operation by the end of August 2022.

“With this change of headquarters, Bonfiglioli intends to promote our company’s role within our sector, improving and optimizing work protocols to provide a better service to our clients, thanks also to the renovation of our facilities,” says David Bassas, general director of Tecnotrans Bonfiglioli.