Manitou debuts MLT 961 NewAg XL telehandler

Manitou Group has expanded its NewAg XL telehandler range with the MLT 961-160 V+ L, its new high-performance model designed for very intensive applications, and the most powerful model in the NewAg XL range.

his telehandler with leveling can handle loads of up to 6 t for a lifting height of 9 m. Intended for large farms, cooperatives and agro-industry, but also waste disposal sites, this model is available in two versions: with a Stage V / Final Tier 4 engine (MLT) for European and American markets, and a Stage IIIA version (MLT-X) for the rest of the world.

Outstanding performance

With a new 156 hp engine delivering 805 Nm of torque at only 1,350 rpm and a hydraulic flow of 200 l/min, this model gives a very high performance, even at low engine speeds. A new 4,500 L bucket, specifically designed and approved for the new MLT 961-160 V+ L, strengthens performance still further. With a width of 2.70 m, which is wider than the machine, this bucket allows users to avoid driving over the material while increasing work output. The CVT M-Vario Plus transmission offers the user the choice of two modes with a maximum speed of 40 km/h. Comfort mode provides a smooth ride for more precision, and dynamic mode generates faster acceleration for greater productivity. The drawbar pull has also improved, increasing by more than 30% (compared with the previous MLT 961 version) for even greater efficiency. Arnaud Sochas, Product Manager, said: “The new engine delivers 10% more power than the previous version and a torque increase of 50%. Combined with the high-capacity 4,500 L bucket, this comprehensive machine/attachment solution ensures a very high work output in the most intensive loading and recovery applications.” To achieve even greater gains, the High View camera option, fitted to the boom head, provides a perfect view inside the trailer to optimize filling operations.

A very high level of comfort

To reduce noise pollution and fatigue experienced during intensive operations, the MLT 961-160 V+ L is equipped with one of the quietest cabins on the market. Comparable to those of high-range tractors, this cabin reduces noise levels to just 69 dbA. Safety is also enhanced, with lighting under the door, which improves visibility on the Easy-Step when getting in and out of the driver’s cabin, even in the dark. In another development that provides better visibility, the cabin has been repositioned higher up for an optimal view all around the machine.

Available optionally or as standard on the Platinum finish, a new adaptive air suspension seat with heating and electric lumbar adjustment reduces vibrations by more than 50% for optimal protection of the operator’s back. To reduce fatigue in the cabin even more, the JSM Autopower function allows the operator to control the engine speed directly with the joystick without using the accelerator pedal or the manual accelerator. Specific storage spaces are provided to enhance user comfort, including a

tool box fitted under the cabin for easier access.

For peace of mind while working, users can rest assured that their machine is connected as standard, allowing the dealer to easily carry out diagnostics remotely, so users benefit from improved service and have better control over the costs related to the use of their machine. In addition, Manitou Group offers a comprehensive range of services associated with this model, including a maintenance contract on all parts or even a warranty extension of up to six years or 6,000 hours.

A reduced TCO for greater profitability

Thanks to the numerous innovations on this NewAg XL model, the MLT 961-160 V+ L offers one of the lowest TCOs (total cost of ownership) on the market, with savings of €500/year* compared to the previous model. The reduction in fuel consumption is significant, with 10% less compared to the MLT 961 Stage IV. Maintenance is simplified with a rapid-opening cleaning hatch in front of the radiator. To reduce maintenance costs, an integrated air pre-filter is positioned on the engine hood and hydraulic oil change intervals are now 2,000 hours. To reduce the TCO further, options such as Ecostop (configurable automatic engine stop) and the centralized automatic greasing system are also available.

Like the MLT 841/1041 models, the MLT 961 NewAg XL model is available in four levels of finish: Classic, Premium, Elite and Platinum**. The Stage V and Stage IIIA versions are both now available on the market. The NewAg XL range offers a very high level of performance and comfort and a very low operating cost. With this new model, the Manitou NewAg XL range is expanded to offer a comprehensive range of high-end models.