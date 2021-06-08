Carlisle Brake & Friction offers “failsafe” parking solution

Carlisle Brake & Friction, a leading provider of high-performance braking, friction, clutch, and transmission solutions, has added the SAHR RT Series Park Brake, a spring-applied hydraulically released sliding caliper brake that provides a failsafe design for parking, secondary, and industrial braking needs. Both the caliper and disc require fixed mountings; multiple calipers may be used on a single disc to proportionally increase torque output.

The SAHR RT is suitable for a range of equipment types, including front-end loaders, backhoe loaders, agriculture machines, on-highway vehicles, industrial equipment, underground mining vehicles, and more. It features a compact design for mounting that is the same as the current manually actuated RT series brake, and its low-pressure release allows for operation from standard vehicle systems.

Designed to stand up to the rigours of the off-road environment, the SAHR RT park brake is engineered with lightweight yet rugged materials to ensure superior durability, performance, and wear life. The brake reduces overhang and minimizes bending stress on the supporting members.

In addition, the brake’s open caliper provides easy access for visual inspection, serviceability, less down time, and lower maintenance costs; it also features simple external linkage adjustment.

“From its failsafe design to its long-term durability and easy maintenance, the SAHR RT parking brake provides peace of mind for equipment operators as well as fleet owners,” said Chris Zellner, product manager for Carlisle. “This new product builds on the strong foundation of Carlisle’s proven RT brake series, which has been the highest-volume Off-Highway parking brake for two decades.”

And unlike other brake assembly manufacturers that outsource the friction linings for their brake calipers, Carlisle’s brake assemblies are equipped with the company’s own friction linings. This ensures the brake assembly and the friction linings are designed to work together, allowing Carlisle to provide a wide range of solutions tailoring the final design to each specific customer’s needs.

Other features of the SAHR RT include: