John Deere broadcasts late-night show format from Deere Studio

John Deere has used its own Deere TV Studio for the first time to show the world its innovative machines. Experts, farmers and influencers presented the new 6R tractor series as well as the latest combines and forage harvesters using live interviews and videos.

The three late-night shows are available to watch again on YouTube and have already been viewed more than 220,000 times.

The stars of the tractor show were the 14 new models within the 6R Series. Gareth Gault, known to his fans as Donkey, from the Grassmen Instagram account, gave a look behind the scenes at Mannheim’s John Deere factory, where the new tractors are produced.

The influencer has more than 153,000 followers on Instagram and took the audience on a journey through the assembly line inside Europe’s largest tractor plant. He then demonstrated the many innovations found on the 6R Series with a driving experience.

The focus of the forage show was on the two new models – the 9500 and the 9600. Experts from the Zweibrücker Harvesting Machinery Factory demonstrated the benefits of the new 18-litre John Deere engine and the innovative Harvest Motion Plus technology.

Donkey was also the first to test the 9600 foragers in practice. Afterwards, the show went to Italy, for a nostalgic look back 50 years to the beginnings of John Deere forage harvesters.

The Combine Show focused on the performance of the John Deere harvester portfolio. Experts and farmers were invited to talk about their experiences with the X9 combine. Tom and Will from the Instagram account Rowles Farm were allowed to try the combine on the field and to learn more about it. Practical videos have shown that John Deere’s flagship model harvests more than 100 tonnes of wheat per hour.

Patrice Bouédibéla hosted the events in a professional and entertaining fashion. The presenter is known for his work on music channel MTV, among other things.