COVID-19: Agritechnica 2022 Cancelled

Following days of speculation, Agritechnica organisers DLG have this morning made an official announcement that the event, planned for Hanover, Germay, at the end of February, will now not take place.

The organisers have blamed the deteriorating Covid pandemic situation and the current official regulations, which mean that the conditions for hosting a world-leading agricultural machinery exhibition are no longer fulfilled. The next Agritechnica will take place from 12-18 November 2023

The rapidly rising number of Covid cases worldwide and the related restrictions on travel, as well as official regulations, have meant that hosting the show had become to look increasingly untenable over the past week. But now the decision is official, in what is certain to be a huge disappointment ot the entire agritultural machinery industry, even though all will understand the need to put the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors, partners, members and staff as the top priority. “With regret, we have observed that, following the deteriorating pandemic situation in recent weeks and the resulting current official regulations, a justified exceptional situation has arisen, under which the trouble-free execution of Agritechnica is no longer possible,” says Dr Reinhard Grandke, CEO, DLG. “Together with the VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association and the trade fair’s exhibitor advisory board, and following many discussions with both exhibitors and visitors, we have therefore decided to cancel next year’s Agritechnica. “We have made this decision respecting our responsibilities towards the health and safety of all. We deeply regret the cancellation. Many of our exhibitors, partners, visitors and members, as well as the entire DLG team, have already invested in extensive preparations. Our focus is now on preparing Agritechnica 2023 as well as the other national and international DLG events and trade fairs that are scheduled for next year,” “We all deeply regret that Agritechnica 2022 cannot take place after all – on the one hand, because the entire industry was already looking forward to its ‘leading trade fair’ with great anticipation, and on the other hand, because farmers currently stand to benefit from the numerous agricultural machinery innovation impulses in a way rarely seen before,” says Dr. Bernd Scherer, MD, VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association. “After all, innovative machines, equipment and software tools make a significant contribution to sustainable and future-proof agricultural machinery production processes. “Being able to present our extensive portfolio of innovations to a broad industry audience live on an international stage is and remains the gold standard. We, as agricultural machinery experts, therefore stand by our world’s leading trade fair and are already looking forward to a successful restart of Agritechnica in Hanover in 2023,”

Agritechnica in spring 2022 would have been the international venue for agriculture and agribusiness. Professional exchange, networking and innovations should have been the focus and delivered the necessary impulses for a sustainable agriculture. Both the exhibition and technical program had already been published and had met with great interest among visitors to the world’s leading trade fair.