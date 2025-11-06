JCB to showcase 435S wheel loader at Agritechnica

JCB’s latest 435S wheel loader, being showcased for the first time at Agritechnica, delivers greater performance and productivity according to the OEM.

The machine’s engine has two power curves, one peaking at 171kW (230hp) for road travel and lighter loading or re-handling duties to minimise fuel consumption, and a second with 12% more peak engine power than previously – up from 188kW (252hp) to 210kW (282hp). This takes the power-to-weight ratio to 14kW (19hp) per tonne.

An uprated driveline handles 34% more torque, there are heavier-duty axle final drives, and a new torque converter that in ‘open’ mode can deliver up to 25% more torque to the wheels, resulting in greater tractive effort for silage clamp work.

New transmission control software provides greater flexibility when programming torque lock-up for direct-drive efficiency, and torque lock-up in gears five and six is now a full-time feature for maximum power efficiency when travelling on the road.

Operators can use the in-cab display to customise torque lock-up settings in the lower gears, with the potential for different settings in forward and reverse so that the optimum configuration can be set up for different applications.

Left-hand lever steering to make a full-day’s operation less tiring, and a fully-integrated load weighing system, are new options for the JCB 435S.

