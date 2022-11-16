Hyundai Doosan Infracore signs 8,000 engine agreement with OEM

Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI), an affiliate of Hyundai Genuine, signed an agreement at EIMA to supply 8,000 G2 engines to Goldoni Keestrack, a Belgian agricultural machine manufacturer which specialises in tractors such as the 4WD and Equal Wheels.

Goldoni Keestrack chose HDI’s engine for mass production because of its overall superiority with high efficiency, quality, and price competitiveness and because it is suitable for Europe’s tractors with its compact design and meets the latest stage V emissions standards.

HDI plans to advance into Europe’s small-sized tractor market in full swing after the EIMA exhibition.

“HDI’s highly efficient and environmentally friendly G2 engines have been widely used for construction equipment and forklifts in Europe and signing this contract will provide a bridge to enter Europe’s agricultural machinery market that we weren’t involved before,” said Hyungtaek Lim, head of sales at Hyundai. “This will provide an opportunity to expand the market. We also agreed to hold a strategic discussion with Keestrack, the holding company of Goldoni, to supply diesel engines and full hybrid engines for screeners and battery packs for electric tractors.”