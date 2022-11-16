Case IH extends Farmall tractor range

Case IH has expanded its 55hp to 120hp tractor range with the addition of three new Farmall C Selection models, the 100 C, 110 C, and 120 C.

These new models, rated at 101hp, 110hp and 117hp respectively increase the versatility of the Farmall family by offering powerful, heavy duty and easy to use tractors with Powershuttle transmissions. The new range completes the Farmall C Family that also includes Farmall C Advanced versions with Active Drive 2 transmission to target more demanding customers in terms of comfort and specifications.

Designed primarily for small and medium sized mixed farms, as well as professional livestock enterprises, Farmall C Selection models will appeal to those requiring a robust, straight to the point and heavy utility tractor, ideal for intensive field operations or heavy loader work. Versatile, highly productive, and easy to use, they are cost-effective, simple to maintain and comfortable to operate.

Above: The new range of vehicles completes the Farmall C FamilyPower and torque increased Incorporating common rail fuel injection and 4-valves per cylinder technology, the new four-cylinder, 3.6-litre FPT F5 engine is very responsive. It provides outstanding maximum torque at lower engine speed, 450Nm, 490Nm and 506Nm in the Farmall 100 C, Farmall 110 C and Farmall 120 C models respectively, while the excellent 46% torque rise provides strong lugging ability in high load situations.

Despite its considerable additional power and torque, the FPT F5 is extremely fuel efficient, which combined with larger 130l fuel and 14.4l AdBlue tanks allows more work to be completed before refuelling is required. Another significant benefit is the 600-hour service interval, which maximises uptime and reduces ownership costs.

Case IH engineers say that the engine’s maintenance-free After Treatment System (ATS) is the most efficient solution for a low hp tractor. Developed to meet Stage V legislation, the Compact Hi-eSCR2 emissions reduction technology requires no filter replacement or mechanical cleaning.

Above: the 3.6-litre FPT F5 engine incorporating common rail fuel injection and 4-valves per cylinder technology

These components are contained in a single compact layout under the engine hood, a neat design which avoids the need for external components while allowing easy access to oil and engine filters on the left side of the tractor. It also maximises ground clearance, making row crop and hay making operations safer, providing excellent forward visibility, and allowing fast loader installation.

As standard, Farmall C Selection models incorporate an efficient, durable 12 x 12 40kph Powershuttle transmission. Four gears in each of three ranges allow precise speed selection, while a hydraulic shuttle lever avoids the need to use the clutch to change direction, increasing productivity on any task involving repeated forward/reverse movements, such as loader work. A 20 x 20 creeper transmission is available for even more precise speed matching in particularly demanding applications.

Above: all Farmall C Selection models incorporate an efficient, durable 12 x 12 40kph Powershuttle transmission Extended versatility

Rear linkage lift capacity is up to 5,000kg, a figure normally associated with larger tractors. Case IH Lift-O-Matic Plus rear lift control offers fast raising and lowering of implements to a pre-set position on headlands, together with proportional regulation of lift position, while adjustable lift rod ends allow quick, easy attachment of implements. The smooth, self-modulating independent three-speed PTO (540/540E/1000) also provides ECO/ground speed options and is equipped with electro-hydraulic engagement to reduce operator effort.

Amongst the options which can be specified are a mechanical front linkage which can lift 1,400kg, a front 1,000rpm PTO and an Extra Flow pump providing high hydraulic flow capacity – 82 l/m compared with the standard 63l/m. The additional oil volume improves loader cycle times and is beneficial when operating linkage-mounted implements through up to three remote outlets.