Case IH announces plans to return to trade shows in Europe

Agricultural vehicle OEM Case IH has announced it is to exhibit at major trade shows in Europe from September 2021 to reconnect with customers, while keeping in line with all Covid safety guidelines.

Case IH will be exhibiting a range of exciting new products, including the first public showings of the AFS Connect versions of the Quadtrac and Optum tractors, the latest versions of the popular Puma 150-175 and 185-240 models, together with the Axial-Flow 9250 AFS Harvest Command combine and LB436 HD baler. An expanded range of the innovative AGXTEND precision farming technologies will also be shown.

The company’s exhibition programme, which remains subject to change depending on prevailing Covid-19 legislation, will start with Innov-Agri in France from 7 to 9 September 2021, where Case IH will be launching the latest version of its highly successful Optum CVXDrive model. With 160ha of field demonstrations, Innov-Agri will take place at Outarville, south-west of Paris.

Agribex is the other major event Case IH will attend this year. Belgium’s largest indoor international trade fair for agriculture and the green sector, it will be held at Brussels Expo from 7 to 12 December.

For 2022, Case IH has confirmed its attendance at five major shows, although others may be added to the company’s schedule.

The calendar will start with FIMA 2022 from 8 to 12 February. A major showcase for the agricultural sector in Southern Europe, the 42nd International Fair of Agricultural Machinery will take place in Zaragoza, Spain.

The Case IH team will then head to Hannover in Germany for Agritechnica, where the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery will be held from 27 February to 5 March.

Later in the year Case IH will exhibit at SIMA 2022. Marking the 100th anniversary of the SIMA show, the event will take place at the Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte, Paris, from 6 to 10 November. During November, the company will also attend EIMA International 2022, the 45th International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition, in Bologna, Italy.

The final date in the Case IH events diary for next year will be Agraria 2022 at Wels in central Austria from 23 to 26 November.

Commenting on the company’s return to live agricultural events Ville Mansikkamäki, vice president, Case IH Europe, stated: “I am delighted that Case IH will once again be exhibiting at agricultural fairs throughout Europe, with the emphasis on ensuring the safety of our staff and customers at all times.

“Earlier in the year, when very stringent Covid-19 travel restrictions were in place, we organized Case IH ‘YOUNIVERSE’, the first digital agricultural machinery fair for farmers, contractors and dealers. This online event was very successful in conveying our view of the future and the critical role enhanced connectivity will play in making the agricultural industry more efficient, productive, and sustainable.

“However, at Case IH we appreciate that digital events cannot replace face-to-face interaction with farmers. Our priority is to have the best possible relationship with our customers, so for us YOUNIVERSE is a complement to normal shows, events, and roadshows. At Agritechnica we will use a new hybrid format, combining the physical event with our digital platform. This will allow us to extend our reach to all those who are unable to travel to the physical fair, enabling them to connect and experience Case IH news live, wherever they are.”