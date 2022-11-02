Bobcat rolls out new ground maintenance equipment

Following on from its success in the North American market, Bobcat’s line-up of innovative ground maintenance equipment (GME) is now available to customers across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The news was announced at last week’s Bauma.

“Bobcat aims to rank within the top-three GME manufacturers in Europe,” said Gul Nalcaci, senior product manager for the company’s GME range. “To achieve this ambitious goal, we are rolling out our ground maintenance machinery across the region. Bobcat’s EMEA offering will include compact tractors, zero-turn mowers and turf equipment, which is supplemented by the company’s existing mini track and small articulated loaders.”

Compact tractors to suit all requirements

Bobcat is offering three compact tractor platforms – the 1000, 2000 and 4000 series – which feature nine new models designed to meet the needs of EMEA customers. Each model varies in size and engine horsepower, with the option to choose between manual and hydrostatic transmissions, and open canopies (ROPS) and cabs. Bobcat’s compact tractors can be equipped with front, mid and rear connections and power take-offs. The proven Bob-Tach system comes as standard on all front-end loader platforms, enabling users to switch attachments for multiple jobs easily, delivering greater value and versatility for their businesses.

More mower

Following the acquisition of Bob-Cat Mowers, Bobcat is introducing a large, industry-leading family of rugged, mowers to the entire EMEA region. Models will include ride-on, stand-on and commercial walk-behind mowers, all of which are engineered to deliver a superior quality cut in less time.

Aimed at both lawn-care professionals and residential users, Bobcat mowers are equipped with innovative cutting decks – available in a variety of sizes – to give users a professional edge. With a wide range of durable, zero-turn units on offer, there’s a Bobcat mower for every operator and application.

Loaders designed with versatility

Bobcat’s GME range includes the recently launched MT100 mini track loader, and L23 and L28 small articulated loaders that entered the market last year. These machines remove the need for manual labour, replacing the use of wheelbarrows, shovels and hand tools across multiple ground maintenance applications.

The models are also versatile tool carriers, with a broad range of compatible attachments that enable contractors to maximize productivity and safety when undertaking ground maintenance tasks.

Top-class turf equipment

Following its acquisition of Ryan Turf Equipment, Bobcat is offering expertly designed, high-performance turf-care equipment across the entire EMEA region. This expanded portfolio of heavy-duty, commercially built and long-lasting machinery includes aerators, power rakes and dethachers, overseeders and sod cutters.

“All of our ground maintenance machines are tough and versatile, delivering excellent productivity, superior comfort and maximum uptime. With an extensive catalogue of proven attachments, Bobcat provides solutions to meet every demand in the ground maintenance sector. What’s more, GME customers will benefit from Bobcat’s already-established service and logistics network, which covers every corner of the EMEA region,” concludes Gul Nalcaci.