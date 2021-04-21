FEATURE: Why turn to electric linear actuators?

TiMOTION Europe is a market leader in electric actuator solutions with high quality and customisation. Natasha Laloy, business developer with the company, considers how the use of electric linear actuators in the off-highway industry can improve safety, performance and ergonomics, and help lower cost.

Automate equipment for intelligent movement

Using electric linear actuators in off-highway vehicles helps improve smooth and precise adjustments while increasing efficiency. Equipment manufacturers are increasingly turning to them as a cost-efficient and reliable alternative to previous industry standards.

Unlike hydraulic or pneumatic actuators, electric actuators have no hoses or pumps. This means no oil spills, better energy efficiency, and no maintenance. Electric actuators ensure a long lifetime. Furthermore, they also offer precise stroke adjustment, which is not always the case with other systems.

The right technology can solve nearly any problem. Customised electric linear actuators are an efficient alternative in the industry.

Quick customisation

TiMOTION’s Industrial Motion product line – including the MA1, MA2, MA5, or compact JP series JP3, JP4 – offers the advantage of providing customisation such as stroke, speed, IP rating, voltage, and more. Electric actuators also include feedback information and provide the opportunity to synchronise several movements within the vehicle.

TiMOTION’s industrial linear electric actuators are designed for applications that operate under challenging or extreme conditions and require heavy-duty and durability. They can also be equipped with an additional Ingress Protection (​IP). The IP69K withstands high-pressure water jets and the ingress of dust and other solid contaminants.

New 3D generator function

To help get started with your automation project, TiMOTION’s 3D Generator function is live on our website. It is now possible to customise your TiMOTION actuator model to match your needs. We invite you to test it and configure your custom-made electric linear actuator! Click here to learn more.

Many parameters such as load, stroke, retracted length, IP, and more can be adapted to the right specifications.

