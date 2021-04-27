Komatsu announces new heavyweight excavator

Komatsu Europe has announced the introduction of its new PC2000-11 hydraulic excavator. Equipped with a EU Stage V certified engine, the PC2000-11 has more horsepower and a new engine-pump control, for faster cycle times and improved multifunction performance.

The company’s new hydraulic excavator harnesses almost 100 years of Komatsu quarry and mining knowhow to deliver safety, productivity and durability. Tipping the scales at 202 tonnes, this super-heavyweight boasts new engine-pump control logic that optimises hydraulic flow to deliver even faster cycle times than the PC2000-8.

The PC2000-11 is ideal to load 60 to 150 tonnes rigid frame haul trucks and is an excellent tool for stripping overburden, loading coal, and loading shot rock. It has a simplified power module (cooling package, engine, PTO, and hydraulic pumps) that provides excellent accessibility to major components, low noise levels in the cab, and reduces labor hours when it comes time for planned overhaul.“

“Engage the new “Power Plus” work mode and productivity levels are off the scale,” says Gregory Peeters, Komatsu Europe product manager. “To cope with this extraordinary power, the frames, boom, arm, and undercarriage are all strengthened to ensure maximum uptime in even the most extreme applications.”

Komatsu engineers never lost sight of the drivers’ needs: the PC2000-11 benefits from a huge all-new mining-class ergonomic cabin that offers a safe, comfortable, connected driving experience that blurs the lines between operator and machine.

Safety is Komatsu’s number one priority: the PC2000-11 has a hydraulically activated access/egress ladder, external emergency shutdown switches, and Komatsu neutral detect – all as standard. KomVision, Komatsu’s all-around machine monitoring system also comes standard. To increase operator awareness of haul trucks and light vehicles entering and leaving the working area, the 7-camera system provides a full 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the working area on a dedicated 10.4” touch screen monitor.

Proven Komatsu aftertreatment systems allow the PC2000-11 to meet stringent EU Stage V emissions regulations without the need for Adblue. Throw-in Komtrax Step5, Komtrax Plus and the unique Komatsu Care support package, and the PC2000-11 offers truly unbeatable customer value.

The PC2000-11 offers improved multifunction performance, and a productivity increase of up to 12%, and can therefore load more trucks per shift. The redesigned hydraulic system monitors work equipment loads and optimizes hydraulic flow based on operating conditions. The PC2000-11 is equipped with selectable working modes to tailor machine performance to application requirements, including the all new “Power Plus” mode. Increased engine power and new engine pump control logic give the PC2000-11 faster cycle times.

Customers can expect extended component life on the PC2000-11 thanks to thicker, stronger boom plates and castings; strengthened track and center frames; larger diameter carrier rollers and improved hydraulic cylinder seals. The new seals on work equipment cylinders enable the PC2000-11 to withstand the most abrasive applications.