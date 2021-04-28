Claas UK lands top agricultural engineering award

Trevor Tyrrell, CEO of Claas UK, has been presented with the prestigious Institution of Agricultural Engineer’s (IAgrE) 2021 Team Achievement Award at a virtual ceremony held yesterday. This award is presented in recognition of successful teamwork and demonstrates what can be achieved with collaboration.

“The award was made to Claas for their contribution to the industry both in terms of products offered and engagement in agricultural engineering,” said IAgrE president Paul Hemingway.

Charlie Nicklin, CEO of IAgrE, added: “Claas UK has fully engaged with agricultural engineering education in the UK, both with colleges and other organisations for teaching and demonstration purposes. They have supported graduate training for students at Harper Adams University with student placements in the UK and at the CLAAS headquarters in Germany.

On receiving the award Trevor Tyrrell remarked that, “When Helmut Claas was asked about Claas’ secret of success, his answer was clear and unpretentious: ‘There is no secret, just good ideas and motivated people.’

“Those good ideas and motivated people have created a team in Claas UK who are striving to bring talented young people into our industry, and train them to the highest standards across a wide spectrum of disciplines. I am very proud to accept the IAgrE Team Award on behalf of the Claas UK team, who fully deserve it in recognition of the benefits that their work has brought to the agricultural engineering industry as a whole in the UK and Ireland.”