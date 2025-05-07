Clark celebrates opening of global headquarters in Texas

Clark Material Handling has opened its global headquarters in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex.

Clark’s new headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, a facility owned by Clark, is designed to foster collaboration and serve as a central hub for Clark’s forklift technology and material handling solutions.

The 56,972 square foot building features a product showroom, forklift experience centre, Clark history hall, dealer sales and service training classes, warehousing and distribution centre, as well as the global administrative offices.

The location was strategically selected for its proximity to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, providing convenient access for global partners.

In March 2022, a temporary global office was established while plans for a permanent facility took shape. Following a yearlong construction process, the new headquarters officially opened in November 2024. The facility currently employs 36 associates, with plans to expand to 65 by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the US factory in Lexington, Kentucky, will continue operations, supported by research and development, engineering, manufacturing and quality teams.

“This grand opening is not just the culmination of years of planning and hard work; it is the beginning of a new era for Clark. By returning our headquarters to the United States, we honour our legacy while confidently building the future of the material handling industry,“ says Chuck Moratz, president & CEO of Clark Global and Clark Material Handling Company.

“Bringing Clark’s global headquarters to the United States reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional products and services. This move strengthens our foundation as a global leader and ensures we remain close to the customers and markets that drive our success,” adds Seung Soo Baik, chairman of Clark Global Headquarters. “We celebrate not just a building but a bold vision for Clark’s future. This headquarters exemplifies our mission to innovate and lead while staying rooted in the values that have made us a trusted name for over a century.”

Clark Material Handling invited partners, dealers and the community to celebrate the occasion. The Honorary Chairman of YoungAn, Sung Hak Baik, was also in attendance to offer his congratulations.

“Since 2003, I envisioned a future where we would one day return our global headquarters to America, the birthplace of the forklift. This new facility is the realization of that vision – a commitment to our heritage, our people, and our continued growth. I am proud to see CLARK take this significant step forward, strengthening our ability to serve customers worldwide while honoring our legacy of innovation and excellence,” he said.

Images courtesy of Clark Material Handling