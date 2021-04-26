Bauma 2022 postponed

Bauma, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for construction and mining vehicle, has been postponed from April 2022 until October 24-30th.

Considering the long planning times for exhibitors and organizers at the world’s largest trade show, the decision had to be made as soon as possible. This provides exhibitors and visitors a secure planning basis for preparing the upcoming Bauma.

Despite the pandemic, both the industry’s response and the booking level was very high. However, in numerous discussions with customers, there was a growing recognition that the April date involved too many uncertainties in view of the global pandemic. The prevailing opinion was that it is currently difficult to assess whether worldwide travel—which is crucial for the success of the trade show—will be largely unhindered again in a year’s time.

Especially global exhibitors, who expect customers from all over the world to attend bauma and make correspondingly high investments in stand construction, logistics and hotel capacity, advocated a postponement. They saw the decisive benefit of the trade show—namely to bring together the entire industry and to be a hub for all markets—as being jeopardized if the April date were to be adhered to.

With this decision, exhibitors and visitors now have clarity and a secure planning basis, emphasizes Klaus Dittrich, chairman and CEO of Messe München: “The decision to postpone bauma was not an easy one for us, of course. But we had to make it now, before the exhibitors start planning their participation in the trade show and make corresponding investments. Unfortunately, despite the vaccination campaign that has been launched around the world, it is not yet possible to predict when the pandemic will be largely under control and unlimited worldwide travel will be possible again. This makes participation difficult to plan and calculate for both exhibitors and visitors. Under these circumstances, we would not have been able to fulfill our central promise that bauma, the world’s leading trade fair, represents the entire spectrum of the industry and generate international reach like no other comparable event. After all, bauma’s last edition welcomed participants from over 200 countries around the world. Hence, the decision is consistent and logical.”

Joachim Schmid, managing director of the Construction Equipment and Plant Engineering Association in the German Engineering Federation (VDMA), supports the decision and welcomes that Messe München has followed the industry’s request: “The decision is tough, but it gives all parties the planning basis they need. The industry will now do everything it can for a strong bauma in October 2022. Even without a health crisis, companies need to overcome challenges such as digitalization, autonomous construction sites and sustainability, and stay abreast of changes to avoid falling behind. For this, they need bauma as an innovation barometer and networking platform. In next year’s October, we will all meet again in Munich.”

Detailed answers to all questions on the postponement of bauma can be found at www.bauma.de. Exhibitors who have already registered will also receive further information there.

Regardless of the postponement, the technical and organizational planning for bauma 2022 continues. The core of bauma 2022 will be the face-to-face event, augmented and expanded by digital offerings. “This allows customers from all over the world to participate in bauma, even if they can’t or don’t want to travel to Munich,” explains Klaus Dittrich.

In consultation with the industry, the most important industry topics have already been defined for bauma 2022. Reflecting the megatrends of digitalization and sustainability, bauma 2022 will focus on the following topics:

The road to zero emissions

Digital construction site

Construction methods and materials of tomorrow

The road to autonomous machines

Mining—sustainable, efficient, reliable

These topics will not only play a central role in the exhibitors’ presentations; they will also be illustrated in special areas such as the VR Experience and will be a central theme in the supporting program. The categories of the bauma Innovation Award were also be adjusted accordingly. For the first time, applicants can participate in the categories of digitalisation and climate protection.