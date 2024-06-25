VIDEO: Volvo CE’s new battery-powered wheel loaders

iVT editor Tom Stone travels to Volvo Construction Equipment’s HQ in Eskilstuna, Sweden, to experience first hand its brand new battery powered wheel loaders. Volvo’s electromobility solutions sales expert Fredrik Tjernström gives a complete overview of the new L90 Electric, which is the world’s first electric wheel loader in its class, with a 4.5 tonne lifting capacity; and the all-new L120 electric, which has a 6 tonne lifting capacity. The L120 will be available in selected markets by the end of 2024, while the L90 will follow in 2025. For a full case study of the vehicles don’t miss iVT August 2024 edition – The Electric Issue.