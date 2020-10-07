VIDEO: Return of the Cat Trials

To celebrate its 95th year, Caterpillar is bringing back it’s renowned Cat Trials this month.

The Cat Trials have documented some incredible feats – from a gigantic game of Jenga to an outrageous setup of dominoes. From a mountain of a man taking on bulldozer to twin pro golfers aiming for a hole-in-one on a moving green.

The trials have been all over the world from the beaches of Rio de Janiero to a remote village on the side of a mountain in China. Along the way, they have rumbled their way into the Guinness Book of World Records twice.

The trials involve accomplishing tasks that were limited only by imagination – a fun way to represent the unique challenges you face every single day.

For more information visit www.cat.com/Trial9