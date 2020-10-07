Agritechnica 2021 unveils “Green Efficiency” theme

“Green Efficiency – inspired by solutions” is the guiding theme of Agritechnica 2021, which will be held 14th to 20th November 2021 at the Exhibition Centre in Hanover, Germany.

The Agritechnica trade fair will be accompanied by Agritechnica Digital, a new online platform, offering both digital content and new business opportunities that will complement the trade fair. Exhibitors for Agritechnica can register for a stand from 2nd November 2020. Closure for registration is 1st February 2021. The organiser of Agritechnica is the DLG (German Agricultural Society).

New business platform

Alongside the Agritechnica trade fair taking place in Hanover, Agritechnica Digital is both a complement and a new online offering. An online business platform, Agritechnica Digital aims to combine the live experience of the trade fair itself with an innovative online digital information and networking space. The digital platform will go online in May 2021, six months ahead of the trade fair.

The DLG, as the professional organisation of the international agricultural and food industry, offers not only a professional exchange of information among farmers but is also a think-tank for the latest issues in the industry. For the first time, exhibitors at Agritechnica will benefit from the opportunity to connect with DLG’s international network online, many months before the trade fair commences, enabling them to make optimum use of its reach. Exhibitors are offered the opportunity to host their own events on the Agritechnica digital platform, present their innovations or simply make use of smart tools to plan and schedule customers’ visits to the trade fair.

Green Efficiency – inspired by solutions

Agritechnica goes straight to the heart of the matter with the guiding theme for 2021 “Green Efficiency – inspired by solutions”. This new guiding theme emphasises how Agritechnica enables future-oriented farmers – along with their partners in the fields of technology, inputs and services – to access new solutions, both at the Hanover event and now also on the Agritechnica digital platform. Through ongoing cooperation between these players, crop cultivation methods for all farming systems are being developed and applied in the field, always with the aim of increasing productivity, while still protecting the environment and nature through reducing both cultivation intensity and inputs. The central question is: How can agriculture produce food, feed, raw materials and energy in the most ecologically efficient way?

The world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery

With all globally operating agricultural machinery companies represented at the trade fair, Agritechnica is unique among agricultural machinery fairs. Overall, Agritechnica offers the most comprehensive and varied trade fair program for the arable and crop cultivation sector. A total of 2,803 exhibitors, 62 percent from abroad, took part in the last event in 2019. With more than 446,000 trade visitors from 127 countries, Agritechnica 2019 continued to prove itself to be highly attractive to farmers, contractors and machinery rings from all over the world. The international agricultural machinery trade also sees Agritechnica as its own forum and is making particular use of the first two exclusive trade days, 14th and 15th November 2021. Agritechnica will thus continue to be the meeting place for the global agricultural industry in 2021.



International professional technical programme

A top-class technical program – at the Hannover Exhibition Center as well as at “Agritechnica digital” – with a variety of international events including special features as well as conferences on current topics will complement the exhibitors’ offerings.