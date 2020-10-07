Jungheinrich acquires stake in robotics start-up

Jungheinrich Group has acquired a stake in the Munich-based robotics start-up Magazino. The two companies have agreed on a broad strategic collaboration and intend to combine their skill sets in the field of mobile automation.

“Magazino is a highly innovative young company that has outstanding skills in the area of navigation and control software for mobile automation. This investment follows our strategy in the field of automation and will make a significant contribution to the accelerated expansion of our business with automated solutions”, says Dr Lars Brzoska, chairman of the board of management of Jungheinrich AG.

Automation is one of the biggest growth drivers in the intralogistics sector. Jungheinrich expects double-digit growth rates in this segment in the coming years. This trend is driven above all by the persistently strong growth in online trade and the global shortage in logistics specialists, particularly forklift operators.

Magazino has been on the market since 2014 with a mobile order picker robot that has the ability to intelligently navigate its warehouse and precisely grab the correct boxes. The system is used in the warehouses of a variety of online retailers and logistics service providers. “By controlling the robots in this complex environment, Magazino has developed globally unique expertise that we want to expand in the future and integrate into the world of Jungheinrich products”, says Dr Lars Brzoska.

“Jungheinrich’s investment in Magazino demonstrates the high market demand for our robotics software ACROS.AI and our robots. With it, Magazino will take on a central role in software in the rapidly growing market for mobile robotics”, says Frederik Brantner, CEO and co-founder of Magazino.

Steve Richmond, director of logistics systems at Jungheinrich remarked: “We are committed to providing a single solution for our customers and so our product portfolio is ever expanding. Our investment in Magazino means more of our growing portfolio will be manufactured, delivered and integrated by Jungheinrich, offering the most flexible and bespoke solutions on the market. It is those customers that embrace technology such as this as part of a complete, end-to-end intralogistics approach – creating synergies between man and machine – that will set the bar now and in the future.”

Jungheinrich launched its first automated guided vehicle as early as 1962. Since then, the Group has become one of the leading providers in the rapidly growing market for automated material handling equipment. With the help of intelligent software and state-of-the-art navigation technology, Jungheinrich is continuously expanding its mobile automation solutions portfolio.