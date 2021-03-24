VIDEO: New digital issue available now!

Industrial Vehicle Technology International
iVT editor Tom Stone and his deputy Saul Wordsworth offer a digital walkaround of iVT’s new issue for March. 

Features include the cover story about the ever-increasing use of remote control systems, the fast evolution of telematics the fast evolution of telematics, recent major vehicle launches and a focus on this year’s Design Challenge.

This is the third edition to appear on the new digital platform and comes as part of the brand’s increasing digital presence, with iVT’s webinar series launching next month.

