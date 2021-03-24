NAF to open new test centre

The symbolic ceremony for modular axle manufacturer NAF’s new test centre was held at the Neunkirchen am Brand site, marking the start of construction.

The building comprises a production shop and an office building with a footprint of 2,000 m2 as well as corresponding outdoor facilities. From the middle of 2022 the new test centre will be used to test the strength of NAF products on ultra-modern, sound-insulated test rigs, some of which are equipped with decoupled foundations with vibration isolation.

The planned test rigs will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and will permit endurance testing of the structure and drive train of the axles and transmissions. The new facilities will mean that NAF’s newly developed products can be brought to market more quickly; investment will therefore strengthen the flexibility and innovative power of the dynamically growing company.

A photovoltaic system (1000 m²/200 kWp) will be installed on the new building, which, together with energy-efficient construction and energy recovery, will contribute to environmentally friendly operation.

The volume of investment totals € 10 million. This investment is part of a comprehensive investment programme with which NAF AG will further strengthen its competitiveness by modernisation and expansion over the next three years.