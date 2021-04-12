VIDEO: Meet the Tobroco-Giant G2300 series

Tobroco Machines has been manufacturing quality Giant machines and attachments since 1996. The latest result of the close interaction between the two manufacturers are two new models of the G2300 series – the G2300 HD and G2300 X-TRA HD.

The machines are equipped with a 26 hp-Kubota engine with 1500 m3 cubic capacity, four cylinders and high torque and are certified to EU standard level V for clean engines. For driver comfort combined with high performance the new machines have a hydrostatical four-wheel-drive and limited slip on both axles. Tipping loads of 1.595 kg for the G2300 HD or 2.260 kg for the X-TRA version ensure powerful and efficient loading and unloading of materials.