Valla unveils ultra-compact radio controlled electric mobile crane

Manitex Valla, a world leader in mobile industrial cranes, has launched its brand new V36R radio controlled ultra-compact electric mobile crane.

The new ‘Pick & Carry’ crane, thanks to its width of only 900mm and a maximum height of 1650mm, is able to pass through industrial doors, even small ones, easily bypass obstacles and allow work in aisles and areas with space limitations; its turning radius is only 2155mm.

Versatile and easy to use, the Valla V36R is the ideal solution for working indoors and on sensitive surfaces that require a significant agility of movement in confined spaces such as airports, shopping centres, and industrial surfaces thanks to its low weight and therefore less ground pressure.

It offers an excellent combination of lift height/reach and lifting capacity: a maximum capacity of 3600 kg and a lift height of 7.5 meters, a maximum horizontal reach of 4.75 meters with 500Kg of capacity ; these performances allow the operator to lift, move and position loads without compromising on power and precision.

The new V36R incorporates the same family feeling of the “R Series” launched by Valla in 2020 with front-wheel drive with powerful AC traction electric motors on the front to maximize efficiency on site and removable counterweights for better transport flexibility.

The new ultra-compact Valla is characterised by a simple and intuitive use and it is the ideal tool for all applications that require an manoeuvre machine with excellent performance and a very high level of safety.

Among the technical features that make the new V36R a machine with great potential in the “micro” size, there are: the 220 Bar hydraulic system, 180 degree rear steering, electro-hydraulic brakes and the on-board loader; furthermore, various options are available to complete the crane making it versatile and suitable for the most specific needs: such as hydraulic winch and folding jib.

“The primary goal that we set ourselves in the design of the new V36R was to combine maximum performance and versatility of use while remaining in minimum dimensions,” says Carlo Forini, general manager of Manitex Valla. ”In short, this new model is the solution to the growing needs of safe handling of loads in confined spaces; a crane that can fully meet market expectations in terms of safety, performance, size and, of course, respect for the environment.”

“We all know how the topics ‘safe’ and ‘green’ are increasingly at the centre of the debate, it is no coincidence that we see that regulations are becoming more and more stringent globally” says Steve Filipov, CEO of Manitex International. “Valla, since 1945 and even more today proposes itself as a proactive company on this. Our Mission is to offer solutions to help companies and rental companies to overcome the challenges of the present and the future. At the same time we offer our experience and technology to increase productivity by offering the better return both from an economic and environmental point of view. “