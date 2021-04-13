PODCAST: Digital twins and the future of design – an interview with Siemens’ Gaetan Bouzard

Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Gaetan Bouzard is heavy equipment industry lead with Siemens Digital Industries Software. In this discussion Bouzard talks digital twins, the reliability and future of such simulations, and the forthcoming iVT-Siemens webinar on the subject. Plus news and conversation with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

Interview begins 6:15.

This episode is sponsored by Siemens Digital Industries Software.  

 

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

