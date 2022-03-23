VIDEO: Manitou launches online modelling platform

Manitou Group, a global leader in handling, aerial lift platforms and earthmoving, has chosen the BIM&CO platform to model its Manitou products. The solution relies on architecture software to digitise the product catalogue and make the models available free of charge from a library accessible on the Manitou website.

To ensure the continued development of its services, and in particular its digital solutions, the group is launching modeling of Manitou products dedicated to the construction market. Available worldwide (French and English) in the BIM library via manitou.com and on the BIM&CO platform, BIM architects, modelers and designers can easily introduce Manitou machines into their work environments during construction projects. BIM (Building Information Modeling) refers to the tools for modeling construction information, encompassing every phase of a construction site, from design through to deconstruction.

This modeling provides users with a totally immersive experience, helping them to make decisions and streamline costs. This database is free of charge and easily accessible: just create an account to access all the 3D models.

“Our digital transformation is accelerating and should enable our customers to improve efficiency on their sites,” says Arnaud Boyer, marketing and product development for Manitou Group. “That’s why Manitou offers dynamic files in BIM format, which are part of a collaborative approach to project development.”

With this development, the brand hopes to ensure its presence in projects from start to finish by meeting demand that has grown significantly in the last few years.