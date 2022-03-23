In this Issue – March 2022

The March 2022 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
NEWS & REGULARS
- FRUITFUL PARTNERSHIP: A new collaboration has delivered a concept system that harvests fruit with drones
- LIFTING THE INDUSTRY: Power solutions for forklifts are becoming increasingly more efficient with key new launches
- BULLETIN BOARDS: New solutions from Sibo and Bondioli & Pavesi
- LOOKING BACK: Massey Ferguson celebrates 175 years in the field with a logo re-design, and a re-working of its mission statement
COVER STORY
- RAISE A GLASS!: A stunning new straddle tractor concept from New Holland, designed for use in premium vineyards, features a high-comfort, high-visibility cab inspired by a champagne flute: Farm commodity prices are on the rise – but so are input costs along with pressures to produce more from less. Such challenges are a key driver behind OEMs investing and collaborating on precision agriculture, says iVT’s Martin Rickatson