VIDEO: an exclusive interview with hydrogen specialist Jo Bamford

In an exclusive interview with iVT International Jo Bamford, heir to the JCB empire and executive chairman of Ryse, discusses JCB’s groundbreaking hydrogen excavator and the future market for hydrogen-powered industrial vehicles.

“Anything that’s big and heavy is ripe for hydrogen,” he says during a far reaching interview that can be heard in full on The iVT Podcast. “As a family we have a bus business and an excavator business. The only way to decarbonise the market is through hydrogen.”

When asked about JCB’s recent unveiling of its ‘world first’ hydrogen excavator, Bamford said, “I do like competition! I think it’s quite cool when people say, ‘we were the first’. I don’t know whether we’re the first or not, I just think it’s great to have a zero-emissions solution for the future – don’t you?'”