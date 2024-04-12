The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
NEW ISSUE VIDEO: Walkthrough of iVT’s digital edition for April

Saul Wordsworth

The digital edition of iVT April is out! Check out our virtual walkaround, including some of the augmented functionality available. Features in this issue include a comprehensive preview of Intermat Paris, a case study of Massey Ferguson’s new 9S flagship tractor series, interview with Manitou Group’s Laurent Bonnaure, stone-building robots, airless tyres – and much much more!

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

