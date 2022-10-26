BAUMA VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Hyundai hydrogen fuel-cell excavator prototype

At Bauma Munich this week (24-30 October) Hyundai showcased to the world its Hydrogen fuel cell excavator – a truly zero-emissions solution. In this exclusive video interview from iVT, product specialist Peter Sebold explains a little more about how it works and the challenges involved in bringing such machines to market. For more on the HW155H prototype don’t miss the complete case study in the September 2022 edition of iVT magazine.
BAUMA VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Hyundai hydrogen fuel-cell excavator prototype0
Share this story: