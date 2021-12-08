Industrial Vehicle Technology International
The iVT Podcast: An electrification double-header

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Warner Electric and Forsee PowerDave Ebling, president of Warner Electric – a leading provider of electromagnetic brakes and clutches to OEMs – and Sébastien Romboville-Nicolle, vice president business development with Forsee Power – a leader in battery technology for off-highway and beyond – discuss latest projects along with the future of electrification. 

Warner Electric interview begins 5:45   

Foresee Power interview begins 15:40

To listen click the play button above. You can also listen and subscribe via the following podcast platforms:
About Author

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

