The iVT Podcast: episode 2 – Covid-19 special

Covid-19 has taken the world by surprise, endangering millions, affecting billions and changing the workplace for everyone. We speak with two industry insiders – Riccardo Viaggi, secretary general of CECE and Ken Simonson, chief economist with the Associated General Contractors of America – to gauge how they believe construction and construction equipment manufacturing will be affected in the short and long term.

