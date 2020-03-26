Doosan crawler excavators land award double

Doosan Infracore Europe’s crawler excavators have scooped awards in the 2020 EquipmentWatch Lowest Cost of Ownership (LCO) and Highest Retained Value (HRV) Awards.

For the third year running, the Doosan DX300LC-5 30 tonne crawler excavator won the Excavators Crawler Medium category LCO Award and Doosan’s DX180LC-5 18.5 tonne crawler excavator has won the 2020 HRV Award in the Excavators Crawler Small category.

EquipmentWatch is a world leader in data, software and insights for the heavy equipment industry. The LCO and HRV Awards organised by EquipmentWatch are the industry’s only accolade of their kind, based on empirical data regarding the long-term cost of heavy and compact equipment.

Commenting on the awards, Gilles Bendaoud, vice president of sales and marketing for Doosan Infracore Europe said: “Total cost of ownership and retained value are probably the most important aspects that buyers take into account when they purchase equipment and the awards won by the DX180LC-5 and DX300LC-5 show why Doosan equipment is always rated highly for great performance and value-for-money. The awards are also a further illustration of why Doosan is one of the world’s top construction equipment manufacturers.”

Optimal fuel efficiency

The DX180LC-5 is driven by the Perkins 1204F diesel engine providing 97.9kW of power at 2000rpm. In the DX300LC-5, power comes from the Doosan DL08 6-cylinder diesel engine, with an output of 202kW of power at 1800rpm.

Like all Doosan crawler excavators, the DX180LC-5 and DX300LC-5 have innovative and exclusive features that lead to huge reductions in fuel consumption amounting to an average of 10% compared to the previous generation machines.

Among these features is the ‘Trip Meter Setting’ screen which allows operators to check fuel consumption daily (or over a desired period) directly from the control panel; the Auto Shut-Off provides an automatic shut down for the engine after a pre-set time when the machine has been idling for a specified time (3 to 60 minutes configurable by the operator); and to save even more fuel, there is a special Doosan-developed system, SPC (Smart Power Control), to optimise the balance between the pumps’ output and the diesel engine.

Lower ownership cost

To further maximise durability and reduce noise, all Doosan LC-5 excavators are equipped with EM (Enhanced Macro-surface) bushings, which are also much more effective than regular bushings when greased.

Air pre-cleaners are fitted as standard, to blow much of the dust, dirt, insects, rain and snow out of the air intake, to ensure cleaner air is sent to the engine air filter. This extends air cleaner servicing intervals, enhancing uptime and productivity.

Doosan has also added protection to the inner cab air filter and redesigned the cab air-conditioning filters for easier replacement. Recommended for dusty environments such as quarry applications, the oil bath (9.5l) pre-cleaner is available as an option to remove dust from the air intake, extending air cleaner servicing intervals dramatically.

To avoid permanent engine damage, an acoustic alarm has been added to call the operator’s attention to ‘water in fuel’. If the operator ignores the signal after several alerts, the engine and pump are automatically derated. In addition, to make it easier for operators to understand the importance of warnings and to communicate the proper warning codes, pop-up menus appear with detailed information with easier to identify warnings.

DoosanConnect fleet management system as standard

In common with all Doosan excavators (14t and above), the DX180LC-5 and DX300LC-5 are factory-installed with the DoosanConnect state-of-the-art wireless fleet monitoring system. The DoosanConnect system offers a web-based fleet management solution which is very useful for monitoring the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance.