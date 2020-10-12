The future for OEMs: An interview with Alan Berger

Alan Berger has over 25 years product development experience in off-highway, including product lead with Volvo CE and chief technology officer with CNH Industrial. A holder of 21 patents, he will talk about hype vs reality in technology trends, how in his view time is running out for the established equipment industry order, and the future of diesel. Plus all the latest news and chat with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

Interview with Alan Berger begins at 7:40.

To listen click the play button above.

You can also listen and subscribe via the following podcast platforms: