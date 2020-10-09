Kobelco re-launches SK17SR-3E mini excavator

Kobelco is renowned as a manufacturer of excavators up to 90 tons but is particularly dedicated to the development of its mini excavator line-up. Even after a machine has been launched, Kobelco’s product development team works closely with dealers and customers to further develop it. Such is the case of the Kobelco SK17SR-3E, which has just been re-launched with a number of new features and important design improvements.

Mini excavators are frequently used for landscaping, utilities and small construction or industrial projects and operators can often find themselves working long hours inside the cabin.

With this in mind, the Kobelco SK17SR-3E’s working environment has been significantly upgraded with a deluxe Grammar-branded reclining seat to improve operator comfort. Wrist rests instead of arm rests have also been integrated to further reduce operator fatigue.

In addition, all switches inside the cab are now back-lit, and LED working lights are installed on the boom as standard for enhanced visibility.

Ideal for jobsites where space is restricted, the Kobelco SK17SR-3E combines a compact design with wide digging reach for efficient performance, excellent manoeuvrability and durability. The machine’s zero tail swing (canopy version) or short tail swing (cabin version) provides excellent accessibility when working next to walls or digging close to ditches, and the machine can swing through 180° within a width of just 2m for a small operating footprint.

The SK17SR-3E’s retractable crawlers (990mm) provide additional accessibility on confined job sites and allow the machine to pass through spaces as narrow as 1m wide. When extended (1,320mm), the crawlers offer improved stability during operation. When it comes to durability, the SK17SR-3E features a forged boom top and bolt-tightened pins and a boom cylinder guard, which protects the cylinder from damage while at work. The machine’s hydraulic hoses are also housed within thick cast-iron swing bracket for additional durability. As part of Kobelco’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, the SK17SR-3E is also now Stage V compliant.

“When developing our mini excavators, a key focus for us is to ensure that performance is not compromised by the machine’s small size. In the case of the SK17SR-3E, the machine is not only competitive in terms of arm crowding force (8.7 kN) and bucket digging force (15.2 kN), but its newly designed and comfortable interior also makes it particularly attractive to operators,” said KCME product manager, Peter Stuij.