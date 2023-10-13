iVT October 2023 – digital edition of the magazine

The October 2023 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
COVER STORY
OEM INTERVIEW – CARLO LAMBRO: New Holland Agriculture’s brand president Carlo Lambro has been a constant at the OEM for over three decades. With a host of recent, award-winning launches under the company’s belt, he discusses innovations that will help drive the industry forward and meet the challenges of tomorrow
FEATURES
DUST DEFYING: Caterpillar’s new 777 (5) Water Truck Solution truck has been developed for hot, dusty climes – but it’s real superpower is its connectivity
ON THE UP: 2023 has seen some significant new launches in the lift-truck and material handling sector. We take a closer look at five of the best
HARD CELL: Breakthroughs in battery management and chemistry mean that greater profitability of EVs, including larger vehicles, is closer than ever
NEWS & REGULARS
LEADING THEIR FIELDS: A rundown of the top OEM winners at the Agritechnica Innovation Awards 2023
ENGINEERING THE FUTURE: JCB’s leading engineer Tim Burnhope looks towards this year’s Agritechnica
DESIGN FOR LIFE: CNH Industrial’s design director David Wilkie considers how to maintain aesthetic consistency
LOOKING BACK: Caterpillar celebrates 130 years of earthmoving innovation in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin