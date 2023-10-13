The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
iVT

iVT October 2023 – digital edition of the magazine

Tom StoneBy 2 Mins Read
October 2023
October 2023

The October 2023 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY

OEM INTERVIEW – CARLO LAMBRO: New Holland Agriculture’s brand president Carlo Lambro has been a constant at the OEM for over three decades. With a host of recent, award-winning launches under the company’s belt, he discusses innovations that will help drive the industry forward and meet the challenges of tomorrow

FEATURES

DUST DEFYING: Caterpillar’s new 777 (5) Water Truck Solution truck has been developed for hot, dusty climes – but it’s real superpower is its connectivity

ON THE UP: 2023 has seen some significant new launches in the lift-truck and material handling sector. We take a closer look at five of the best

HARD CELL: Breakthroughs in battery management and chemistry mean that greater profitability of EVs, including larger vehicles, is closer than ever

NEWS & REGULARS

LEADING THEIR FIELDS: A rundown of the top OEM winners at the Agritechnica Innovation Awards 2023

ENGINEERING THE FUTURE: JCB’s leading engineer Tim Burnhope looks towards this year’s Agritechnica

DESIGN FOR LIFE: CNH Industrial’s design director David Wilkie considers how to maintain aesthetic consistency

LOOKING BACK: Caterpillar celebrates 130 years of earthmoving innovation in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Share.

Tom Stone is Editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and the Advanced Lift-truck supplement, as well as ivtinternational.com, which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up over the brand's 25-year history.

Related Posts