In this Issue – August 2023

The August 2023 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
COVER STORY
- SMOOTH OPERATOR: With the addition of its new 403E wheel loader, JCB brings its total number of pure electric machines to 22. We get the full lowdown on its most advanced battery powered offering to date, offering silent, emissions-free operation for farms and construction sites
NEWS & REGULARS
- THE FUTURE OF FARMING: After a four year gap, we offer an early preview of Agritechnica
- ENGINEERING THE FUTURE: In his brand-new column, JCB’s leading engineer Tim Burnhope considers the challenges of EVs – and how to resolve them
- DESIGN FOR LIFE: CNH Industrial’s design director David Wilkie conveys the excitements of designing electric vehicles with all-new powertrains
FEATURES
- THE OEM INTERVIEW: ROKBAK: Paul Douglas, Rokbak’s CEO, discusses the company’s recent rebrand from Terex Trucks and reveals plans for a zero-emissions future