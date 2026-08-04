Carraro expands in North America with new Charlotte office

Carraro has opened a North America office in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of a wider effort to consolidate its international presence. The office was inaugurated in the presence of Carraro Group chief executive Andrea Conchetto and Franco Calvo, general manager of Carraro Drive Tech Italia.

The company says the choice of Charlotte reflects a strategy of strengthening proximity to customers and main industrial partners, operating from one of the more dynamic economic and logistics hubs in the United States. Carraro says the location improves its ability to respond to the market, foster more direct relationships with OEMs and support commercial and business development activities.

The opening is accompanied by a strengthening of the local organisation, with the addition of new staff and expanded skills dedicated to sales, customer support and the development of commercial opportunities. Carraro describes the move as an investment that confirms the group’s intention to grow in the North American market through a more structured and customer-oriented presence.

The office was designed to foster collaboration, operational efficiency and integration among different functions, creating a work environment in line with the evolution of the organisation. Carraro says the initiative confirms a strategy based on proximity to customers, technical expertise and the ability to support partners in an evolving sector.

“The opening of the new Charlotte office represents a strategic investment that allows us to be even closer to our customers and to support their growth more effectively. Strengthening our presence in North America means continuing to invest in relationships, skills and business development in one of the Group’s most important markets,” says Franco Calvo, general manager of Carraro Drive Tech Italia.

Image: Carraro