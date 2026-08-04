Hyundai CE appoints Peter Sebold as European key account manager

Hyundai Construction Equipment has appointed Peter Sebold as key account manager Europe, promoting him from a product management role within the company as it broadens its machinery portfolio across the region.

Sebold, who joined Hyundai in 2019, has experience spanning sales support, distributor training, product launches, marketing support and events, having previously held senior sales, marketing and product management positions with several manufacturers. He takes over the key account role from Christophe Lecarpentier.

The appointment comes as Hyundai expands beyond its traditional excavator and wheel loader models. The company has placed a renewed focus on compact machinery such as skid steers and compact tracked loaders, alongside a move towards specialised, sector-specific machinery for demolition and materials handling. Its recent launch of the Next Generation crawler excavators has also raised the manufacturer’s profile within the heavy equipment sector.

“This role represents a natural evolution of my professional journey, bringing together the knowledge, experience, industry insight and personal values that I have gained over the years,” says Sebold, key account manager Europe at Hyundai Construction Equipment.

“Having worked closely with our product team, dealer network and with customers across Europe, I look forward to building even stronger relationships with some of our most important fleet owners, construction groups, rental companies, industrial operators and international accounts.”

“Customers are looking for more than just machines,” adds Sebold. “They expect reliable partners, who can support their business through increased productivity and uptime, while focussing on sustainability and innovation.

“My objective is to position Hyundai as a preferred strategic partner for key accounts across Europe, by delivering customer-focused solutions, competitive total cost of ownership, best-in-class service and support and innovative technologies that will help customers to improve efficiency and profitability.”

Image: Hyundai Construction Equipment