Hitachi brings Landcros startup challenge to Europe

Hitachi Construction Machinery is inviting startups to help shape future construction and mining sites through the Landcros Innovation Studios Challenge Europe 2026. Applications for the open-innovation programme are open from 31 July to 30 September 2026.

It is the first time the challenge has been held in Europe, following earlier editions in the United States in 2024 and Australia in 2025. Successful applicants will be invited to pitch at a Demo Day in Amsterdam on 3 December 2026, in front of Hitachi Construction Machinery and its partners.

The manufacturer is looking for startups with ready-to-test, proven solutions that can be scaled globally and apply to one of three themes. The first, autonomous operations, covers reducing labour dependency, operational variability and safety risks through autonomy. The second, site intelligence and planning, is about turning site data into simulation, decisions and learning so that customers can plan more accurately, avoid rework and raise productivity on site. The third, life-cycle decision intelligence, is aimed at helping customers buy better, operate smarter and replace at the right time on the basis of data rather than assumption.

The themes were created by Hitachi Construction Machinery’s operational teams and validated by industry partners CRH, Ferrovial, Loxam and Leonard (Vinci). The partners will help promote the challenge across their networks, take part in the selection process and Demo Day, and may consider co-piloting a proof of concept.

Startups selected through the programme gain access to Hitachi Construction Machinery experts and a data pool, the opportunity of a paid pilot tailored to their proposal, and exposure to decision-makers and partners across the European construction and mining industries. Applications can be made free of charge, with no commission or equity required.

Landcros Innovation Studios is a forum for collaborative innovation intended to accelerate ties with startups and the creation of new businesses, which Hitachi Construction Machinery is expanding globally. Its aim is to function not only as a physical location but as an ecosystem where the manufacturer’s group companies, customers, startups and challengers from various industries intersect and jointly create new value. The Europe 2026 challenge is one of the programme’s flagship initiatives.

“We want to grow as a true solutions provider, and we believe some of the best ideas for our machines and sites are already out there. Bringing this challenge to Europe is a direct way to find the startups behind those ideas and build with them,” says Francesco Quaranta, president and chief executive of Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe).

“CRH Ventures is pleased to partner with the Hitachi Construction Machinery to scout high-potential startups developing innovative solutions for quarrying and mining operations, with a view to identifying and fast-tracking opportunities that can deliver real-world impact across CRH’s business, whilst reinforcing our position as an active driver of innovation in the building materials sector,” says Murari Perumalsamy, head of CRH Ventures.

“Ferrovial Construction is pleased to participate in the Landcros Innovation Studios Challenge Europe 2026 as part of our commitment to open innovation and collaboration across the construction ecosystem. We look forward to working with Hitachi Construction Machinery, startups and industry partners to accelerate solutions in areas such as safety, automation, sustainable equipment, connected fleets and digital innovation that can help transform the future of construction,” says Luis Amorim, head of open innovation at Ferrovial Construction.

“Leonard, Vinci’s innovation and foresight platform, is pleased to join Hitachi Construction Machinery’s startup challenge to explore how innovation can make on-site operations more intelligent, efficient and sustainable – from site planning, logistics, machinery and equipment to resource efficiency and life-cycle decision-making. By working with Hitachi Construction Machinery and partners across the value chain, we aim to connect startups with real operational challenges and accelerate solutions that can make construction sites safer, more productive and more sustainable,” says Carmen Rouanet, head of partnerships and development at Leonard.

Image: Hitachi Construction Machinery