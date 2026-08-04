Parker launches PE06M proportional pressure reducing valve

Parker Hannifin has launched the PE06M proportional pressure reducing valve series, expanding its portfolio of hydraulic control technologies for general industrial and mobile hydraulic systems. The series is engineered for applications requiring efficient performance, accurate pressure reduction and consistent operation across demanding working conditions.

The PE06M is a direct-operated proportional pressure reducing valve with a spool valve design that supports precise control of reduced pressure with short response times and pressure stability. Its low hysteresis, small leakage rate and low minimum pressure setting help improve controllability in systems where smooth, repeatable pressure regulation is required.

Designed for subplate mounting to ISO 6264, the PE06M is available in an NG06/CETOP 03 configuration with pressure-controlled Port A, with a function in B available. The valve supports flow rates up to 40l/min at a pressure drop of 10bar, with a pressure-dependent flow rate of approximately 30l/min. Performance specifications include leakage below 25cc at 200bar, a maximum inlet pressure of 350bar and control pressure up to approximately 170bar.

The series is available with a range of coil and connector configurations to support integration across different machine architectures. Options include JJJ Deutsch 24V coils with protective diode and IP69K rating, rated at 1.29A, 18.6 ± 1 Ohm and 31W. Further configurations include DIN 12V and 24V, AMP 12V and 24V, other 12V options, and Deutsch versions with or without diode and corrosion protection. Optional surface protection is available for use in challenging environments.

In industrial hydraulics, the PE06 supports force control and force limitation on cylinders, torque limitation on hydraulic motors, and the supply of secondary pressure systems. Its response to changing flow demands helps improve system performance, efficiency and controllability in dynamic hydraulic applications.

“The PE06 is a highly versatile solution for a wide range of hydraulic applications, from precise force and torque control in industrial machinery to demanding braking systems in forestry and mining equipment,” says Frank Henschke, product manager. “Its linear response behaviour, low hysteresis, and low leakage make it especially suitable for hydraulic brake systems where reliable pressure control, reduced energy losses, and optimised accumulator sizing are essential.”

Image: Parker Hannifin