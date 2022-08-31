Allison Transmission to present all-new electric axles at Bauma

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, will introduce its new electric axles, Allison eGen Power for construction applications, such as tipper trucks, concrete mixers and heavy duty tractors, at Bauma 2022.

The Allison eGen Power is a drop-in solution compatible with many existing truck chassis, helping OEMs to accelerate their vehicle development programs. It features fully integrated electric motors, a two-speed gearbox, an integrated oil cooler and pump for optimal efficiency and performance and is compatible with battery electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) as well as hybrid applications.

The twin-motor eGen Power 130D, a 13 tonne variant, specifically designed for the European and Asia Pacific markets, has a continuous output of 454 kilowatts and a peak output power of 652 kilowatts, making it one of the most powerful electric axle solutions on the market. It is designed for great starting and climbing capabilities, high speed and impressive efficiency. This allows heavy duty trucks to offer substantial performance and reliability, rapid acceleration and excellent maneuverability

Allison also offers the eGen Power 100D, a 10 tonne variant of the 130D, and the single motor, 10.4 tonnes rated eGen Power 100S, with a continuous output of 227 kilowatts and a peak output of 326 kilowatts, which is ideal for multiple medium and heavy-duty applications.

The TerraTran transmission is a version of the proven Allison 4000 Series on-highway transmission for the extreme demands of the global construction and mining markets. TerraTran offers a maximum power capability of up to 800 horsepower, and torque capability up to 3200 newton meters. The transmission also features seven forward and two reverse gears. TerraTran offers the proven reliability and durability of Allison 4000 Series transmissions, but with increased horsepower, torque and gross vehicle weight (GVW) capability, while also adding fast reverse capability. For example, Bell Equipment is testing to use Allison TerraTran transmissions in its next-generation articulated dump trucks.

Allison offers unrivaled reliability for the toughest applications by dump trucks, tippers and concrete mixers, with products that are specified by OEMs such as Rokbak, Bell Equipment and Volvo Construction Equipment. Bauma 2022 attendees will have the opportunity to see a number of Allison-equipped vehicles on display. Among these trucks are a Bell B30E “Narrow” with Allison 3400 xFE Off Road Series (ORS) and a Bell B45E with Allison 4700 ORS.

Visitors to the Allison booth at Bauma 2022 are invited to explore the eGen Power e-Axles and Allison’s fully automatic transmissions via an interactive augmented reality experience where they will be able to get a 360° view of each products’ external and some internal components. Allison technical experts will be available to provide information on the full range of products and technologies offered by the company and to discuss the transition to electrification.