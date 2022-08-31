Trackunit launches 5G-ready IoT device for instant connectivity

Global IoT solutions provider Trackunit has today launched Spot 2, engineered to meet the rugged environmental demands of the off-highway sector. The self-contained, battery-powered device works independent of machine power and provides customers a 5G-ready solution that is easy to install and immediately connects equipment of all shapes and sizes.

The new Spot device offers increased connectivity and visibility to the full fleet, significantly reducing operating costs and increasing the utilization of every single machine in real-time enabling Equipment and Site Managers to quickly locate equipment at depots and worksites using the Trackunit platform.

“This is very much in alignment with the Eliminate Downtime movement as it cuts down on inefficiency and contributes to making construction a better, more useful industry,” said Lærke Ullerup, chief marketing officer. “We will continue to look at our products and relentlessly search for better solutions as we pursue the eliminate downtime agenda.”

“We see Spot as a natural complement to Trackunit’s Raw (Cellular) and Kin (Bluetooth) products, providing a capability in between the two,” said Dave Swan, Senior Vice President Products. “With Spot, users don’t have to guess and search for equipment, and will always be the first to know if something moves without permission, helping reduce theft.

“Using a cellular connection, Spot pinpoints a precise GPS location with an ‘instant on’, 1-minute install with no machine downtime,” he added.

Among Spot 2’s many features, operators can set tracking frequency while the new power efficient design has doubled estimated battery life allowing 4,000 message transmissions. When configured for two messages per day, the batteries should not require replacing within five years.