HydraForce names new CEO

HydraForce has announced the appointment of Mike Terzich as successor to Jim Brizzolara in the dual roles of CEO and president. He will start on 1st July.

“Mike has served on the HydraForce board of directors for ten years, and is intimately familiar with our mission and vision, “ said Brizzolara. “He is a very talented individual and I’m looking forward to witnessing the great things that he will do at HydraForce.”

Terzich comes to HydraForce after spending 28 years at the Lincolnshire-based Zebra Technologies. While at Zebra, he held senior vice president roles in administration, sales and marketing, as well as division management. He also served as director of operations for Video Corp. of America where he managed five plants in Illinois.

Jim Brizzolara will remain at HydraForce to oversee the transition as an emeritus member of the office of the president, and will continue as a member of the board of directors.