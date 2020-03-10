Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Industrial Vehicle Technology International
You are at:»»»Hidromek electric excavator lands second design award

Hidromek electric excavator lands second design award

0
By on Awards & Events

Hidromek has been awarded the prestigious IF Product Design Award for its 100% electric city excavator Hicon 7W.

78 independent jury members evaluated more than 7,298 entries from 56 countries. After the evaluations, the best designs were selected in areas of product, communication, packaging and service design, architecture and interior design.

Having one of the few vehicle design studios in Turkey, Hidromek combines its knowledge of R&D with virtual reality implementations during design processes. The total number of Hidromek’s design awards has increased to 19 while the number of IF Design Awards won by Hidromek has reached six.

Hidromek’s 100% electric Hicon 7W, developed with the goal of specialisation in electric construction equipment category of the future, stands out for being smart, economic and eco-friendly. The machine can be used in many corners of the city with its zero emission and compact dimensions,  relays information with its rear screen to its surroundings for safe driving with its environmental safety system.

Share.

About Author

mm

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.