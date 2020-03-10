Nevada warns of heavy traffic around show

Nevada Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be prepared for heavy traffic around the Las Vegas Convention Centre during ConExpo.

The agency anticipates heavy traffic around the Convention Centre as well as the Festival Grounds on Sahara Avenue. This is likely to affect those travelling to the event.

“We anticipate heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the convention centre and festival grounds during the ConExpo tradeshow next week,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “As such, we urge motorists to plan accordingly, budgeting additional travel time if passing through the Paradise Road corridor during show days.”