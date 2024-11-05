MTA displays new range of wireless communication technologies at EIMA

MTA, a multinational company operating in the global automotive sector, will be attending EIMA International (Pad. 18, D18) with its new range of wireless communication technologies developed for the agricultural industry.

At the heart of the proposal is the great variety of antennas, off-the-shelf and custom made, developed and manufactured in Italy and capable of meeting the entertainment and connectivity needs on board modern agricultural vehicles.

The antennas proposed by MTA are the result of this year’s acquisition of the business unit of Calearo Antenne and are distinguished by their high quality that allows for the creation of a reception system capable of optimising the signal inside the vehicle on which they are installed; special attention is paid to the elimination of possible electromagnetic interference, generated inside or in the environment in which it operates, capable of disturbing long-range communication.

For the reception of radio signals, both analogue (FM/AM) and digital (DAB), MTA offers for agricultural applications the Flexi, Foil and Shark ranges of antennas, characterised by high standards in the materials used and manufacturing procedures.

Flexi is a range with antennas of different shapes and sizes, and they all share a compact base and an extremely flexible and durable rod, for receiving analog signals. Their geometry and the materials used make them particularly suitable for heavy-duty applications. They also enable the reception of digital signals when combined with an AM-FM/DAB splitter.

Foil antennas, used for the reception of both analogue and digital radio signals, are very versatile in shape to match the design of the vehicle; equally important is their ability to be hidden within bumpers or any other plastic or fiberglass element.

The Shark range of antennas, with their recognisable fin-shaped design and first developed by Calearo, are distinguished by their ability to integrate additional features in a modular manner.

The offering is distinguished by products that ensure high-quality reception of analog and digital radio signals, and more.

Shark antennas, in fact, also include models capable of supporting the most modern telecommunications systems, for remote positioning and control via GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) signals; data exchange via 2G/3G/4G networks up to 5G; and dual-band Wi-Fi. All features in line with the productivity optimisation needs of the “smart farm”.