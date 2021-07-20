Liebherr to present latest innovations at MINExpo

Liebherr is gearing up to showcase its new mining solutions portfolio at the world’s largest mining trade show, MINExpo International 2021, in Las Vegas this September. New developments and announcements will be presented from Liebherr Mining’s new technology portfolio, as well as the pathway forward into low and zero emission mining.
Attendees will be able to interact with new technologies through a VR booth, and discover Liebherr’s technology at the daily masterclasses held with Liebherr experts. Fans and customers who cannot attend in person will not miss out; all exhibits, announcements, and showcases from the expo will also be delivered on Liebherr’s website and social media channels.
New excavator series
Liebherr will introduce three new excavators at MINExpo: the R 9150 Generation 7 (machine showcased on the booth), the R 9200 Generation 7, and the brand-new R 9600 Generation 8 (cabin showcased on the booth). These three machines establish the new naming strategy based on technology levels for Liebherr machines. This approach aims to achieve a common and long-term logic within the Earthmoving and Mining product ranges in a clear manner.
All three excavators are now equipped with the latest innovations including Liebherr Power Efficiency, Assistance Systems, and Bucket Filling Assistant.
LPE (Liebherr Power Efficiency) is a specific engine and hydraulic management system, which drastically reduces fuel consumption by up to 20%. Assistance Systems are advanced on-board applications designed to support the operator to become more efficient through analytics and actionable insights. Assistance Systems will be presented physically in the R 9600’s cabin and on tablets displayed on the booth. Visitors can also discover the Assistance Systems through an immersive experience in the VR (virtual reality) area. BFA (Bucket Filling Assistant) is the first automation product of the Liebherr hydraulic excavator portfolio, and allows the operator to realise the bucket filling process automatically.
T 274 mining truck
Liebherr has recently extended its product offering with the T 274, a class-leading 305t / 336 tons haul truck. This new truck bridges the gap between the T 284 and T 264. Designed and adapted from years of experience in mining truck development, the T 274 is a true 305 tonne machine that provides fast cycle times, higher production rates, low fuel consumption, and a low cost per tonne. This new truck follows the same base design as the T 284, benefitting from its decades of field experience. Operators and technicians can expect to experience first-class comfort and safety while driving and servicing this truck. A wide range of options are available including the Liebherr Trolley Assist System and Liebherr Autonomy Kit.
PR 776 dozer and LiReCon teleoperation system
Liebherr will also showcase its flagship mining dozer the PR 776 Litronic, which delivers best-in-class efficiency. The machine will be on display together with the new LiReCon Liebherr teleoperation system. LiReCon (Liebherr Remote Control) provides additional comfort and safety for operators in tough mining applications.
Components and D98 diesel engine series
Liebherr components for mining applications will also feature at MINExpo. Among the components is the D98 diesel engine series, which is available for both Liebherr and other mining equipment manufacturers, for new and repowered machines. The V-16 engine of the D98 family, the D9816, is not only on display at the booth but is also at the heart of the exhibited T 274 haul truck. This marks the beginning of the integration of the D98 series into Liebherr machines.
Rough terrain crane
The LRT 1090-2.1 90t / 100 tons rough terrain crane is designed to deliver the highest safety level. It is fitted as standard with an outrigger monitor which automatically detects the support status and includes the crane control system. It is also delivered as standard with the VarioBase® variable support base which enhances flexibility on site and increases the crane’s lifting capacity. The LRT 1090-2.1 features a 47m / 154ft telescopic boom. Its telescoping system consists of a two-stage hydraulic cylinder with a rope extension mechanism. The boom can be extended easily with two telescoping modes, strong or long. The extension mechanism has been designed for high telescoping lifting capacities.
Above: The Liebherr rough-terrain crane LRT 1090-2.1 is designed for high capacity and safety.