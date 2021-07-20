Liebherr to present latest innovations at MINExpo

New excavator series

Liebherr will introduce three new excavators at MINExpo: the R 9150 Generation 7 (machine showcased on the booth), the R 9200 Generation 7, and the brand-new R 9600 Generation 8 (cabin showcased on the booth). These three machines establish the new naming strategy based on technology levels for Liebherr machines. This approach aims to achieve a common and long-term logic within the Earthmoving and Mining product ranges in a clear manner.

All three excavators are now equipped with the latest innovations including Liebherr Power Efficiency, Assistance Systems, and Bucket Filling Assistant.

LPE (Liebherr Power Efficiency) is a specific engine and hydraulic management system, which drastically reduces fuel consumption by up to 20%. Assistance Systems are advanced on-board applications designed to support the operator to become more efficient through analytics and actionable insights. Assistance Systems will be presented physically in the R 9600’s cabin and on tablets displayed on the booth. Visitors can also discover the Assistance Systems through an immersive experience in the VR (virtual reality) area. BFA (Bucket Filling Assistant) is the first automation product of the Liebherr hydraulic excavator portfolio, and allows the operator to realise the bucket filling process automatically.