Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Kleemann to premiere sustainable quarry vehicle at Bauma

Mining & Quarrying

At this year’s Bauma, Kleemann presents innovations from its comprehensive product portfolio with a total of nine mobile crushing and screening plants and its operating concept Spective. A world premiere is celebrated by the new impact crusher Mobirex MR 130(i) PRO.

With the impact crusher Mobirex MR 130(i) PRO, Kleemann presents a new family member from the PRO line. The plant is used as a primary and secondary crusher and combines output, precision and sustainability.

Thanks to its all-electric drive concept with the option of an external power supply and therefore CO2-free operation, the plant guarantees low energy consumption per ton of final product. The optional large double-deck secondary screening unit permits the production of two classified final grain sizes. The MR 130(i) PRO covers a very wide application range in natural stone and recycling. With its heavy rotor and powerful electric 250 kW drive, the crushing unit guarantees a very high and stable throughput. A continuous crusher load is guaranteed by the Continuous Feed System (CFS).

Above: The components of the Kleemann operating concept Spective are perfectly tuned to one another

The innovative operating concept Spective includes various components that are ideally tuned to one another and accompany the machine operator during the entire working day. Apart from the intuitive touch panel and different radio remote controls, the digital application Spective Connect, above all, supports the work site digitalisation. All relevant process information and reporting are now displayed on your smartphone without having to leave the feeding device. Spective Connect has new features, which will be presented at Bauma and which make work for the operator even easier. A new configuration tool, for example, supports the operator in the selection of the correct machine settings.
