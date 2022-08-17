Kleemann to premiere sustainable quarry vehicle at Bauma

At this year’s Bauma, Kleemann presents innovations from its comprehensive product portfolio with a total of nine mobile crushing and screening plants and its operating concept Spective. A world premiere is celebrated by the new impact crusher Mobirex MR 130(i) PRO.

With the impact crusher Mobirex MR 130(i) PRO, Kleemann presents a new family member from the PRO line. The plant is used as a primary and secondary crusher and combines output, precision and sustainability.

Thanks to its all-electric drive concept with the option of an external power supply and therefore CO 2 -free operation, the plant guarantees low energy consumption per ton of final product. The optional large double-deck secondary screening unit permits the production of two classified final grain sizes. The MR 130(i) PRO covers a very wide application range in natural stone and recycling. With its heavy rotor and powerful electric 250 kW drive, the crushing unit guarantees a very high and stable throughput. A continuous crusher load is guaranteed by the Continuous Feed System (CFS).